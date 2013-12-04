Reebok Classic Takes You Behind-The-Scenes For New “Classic Christmas In Miami” Shoot With Cam’ron & Juelz Santana

In a short movie by Reebok Classic featuring Cam’ron and Juelz Santana, dropping on Friday, December 6, they’ll show off Reebok’s “Ghost of Christmas” Pack that’s being released for the holiday season. Check out behind-the-scenes stills from the video shoot for “Classic Christmas in Miami” and get ready to go classic this holiday season.

The video highlight’s the Reebok Classic “Ghost of Christmas” Pack featuring holiday-inspired versions of the Kamikaze II, Shaq Attaq and Question Mid.

The “Ghost of Christmas” collection drops on Friday, 12/20. We’ll have more when the video drops this Friday as part of the lead up to the collection’s release just in time for the holidays.

