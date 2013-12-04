Reebok Classic Takes You Behind-The-Scenes For New “Classic Christmas In Miami” Shoot With Cam’ron & Juelz Santana

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.03.13 5 years ago

In a short movie by Reebok Classic featuring Cam’ron and Juelz Santana, dropping on Friday, December 6, they’ll show off Reebok’s “Ghost of Christmas” Pack that’s being released for the holiday season. Check out behind-the-scenes stills from the video shoot for “Classic Christmas in Miami” and get ready to go classic this holiday season.

The video highlight’s the Reebok Classic “Ghost of Christmas” Pack featuring holiday-inspired versions of the Kamikaze II, Shaq Attaq and Question Mid.

The “Ghost of Christmas” collection drops on Friday, 12/20. We’ll have more when the video drops this Friday as part of the lead up to the collection’s release just in time for the holidays.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSCam'ronJuelz SantanaKamikaze IIREEBOKReebok ClassicReebok Classic Kamikaze IIReebok ClassicsReebok Question MidReebok Shaq AttaqStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP