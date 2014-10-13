Limited Edition Reebok Classic The Blast “Halloween” (Pics)

10.13.14 4 years ago

Reebok Classic is making this Halloween a 1990s party by bringing the Reebok Blast back in a brand new, limited edition Halloween-inspried colorway. Nothing says candy corn, “trick or treat,” and carving pumpkins than this palette with the “Freaks of the Night” color scheme.

With a dark sage and red mix, this “Freaks of the Night” colorway for Reebok The Blast is the perfect vintage look for your Halloween party.

In limited supply Halloween day, head to Jimmy Jazz, Shoe City or Reebok.com and grab your pair for $120.

What do you think?

