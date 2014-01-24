Reebok Classic Unveils Black/Blue Colorway For Kamikaze I

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.24.14 5 years ago

Coming on the heels of the re-release of the incredible OG classic, Reebok Classic has unveiled a detailed look at a new “Black/Blue” colorway for Shawn Kemp‘s legendary Kamikaze I. Releasing on Friday, Feb. 7, at key retailers including Foot Locker, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Villa and reebok.com for $115, this sneaker had been playing off the Reign Man’s bold personality and electrifying dunks for 20 years.

Check out the images below and stay tuned for more info on the official release.

What do you think?

