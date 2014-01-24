Reebok Classic Unveils Black/Blue Colorway For Kamikaze I

Coming on the heels of the re-release of the incredible OG classic, Reebok Classic has unveiled a detailed look at a new “Black/Blue” colorway for Shawn Kemp‘s legendary Kamikaze I. Releasing on Friday, Feb. 7, at key retailers including Foot Locker, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Villa and reebok.com for $115, this sneaker had been playing off the Reign Man’s bold personality and electrifying dunks for 20 years.

