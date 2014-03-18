Reebok Classic Unveils The Kamikaze I In New Colorway

Today, Reebok Classic officially unveiled the Kamikaze I in a Black/White/Blue colorway, which is expected to release on March 28 for $115. Available at key retailers Foot Locker, Champs, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Shiekh, DTLR, Eastbay and Reebok.com, this rendition of the iconic sneaker features a traditional ’90s look–black and white–along with the blue brand detailing.

Take a look at more images below and stay tuned for more release details as they arrive.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.