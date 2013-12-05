Reebok Classic Unveils Kamikaze II Mid “Trail Blazers” Colorway

12.05.13

To pay tribute to Shawn Kemp‘s brief time in Portland, Reebok Classic has revealed a look at the upcoming Kamikaze II Mid “Trail Blazers” colorway. By the time Kemp arrived in Portland at 31 years old, he’d lost all of his hops and, outside of his jump shot, perhaps all of his skills. In two seasons with the Blazers, he started just eight games and averaged less than seven points and four rebounds a night. But thanks to this sneaker, it won’t all be for nothing.

Sporting a black/white/red base, the sneaker features an icy outsole as well as the iconic lightning/zigzag design.

The Kamikaze II Mid “Trail Blazers” will drop in limited quantities at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, DTLR, Shiekh, Kicks USA and reebok.com on December 13 for $100 ($85 GS). Check out more images of the shoe below.

What do you think?

