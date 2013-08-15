Reebok Classic Unveils New Shaqnosis “Steel” Colorway

Because of the success of the initial re-release of Shaquille O’Neal‘s iconic Reebok Shaqnosis earlier this year, Reebok Classic is bringing us yet another dope new colorway. First, they came with the Orlando Magic edition. Next up was a Miami Heat colorway. And then, paying homage to Shaq’s upbringing on a military base, they unveiled the “Barracks” edition, a camo sneaker sporting an all-over cargo green upper and camo collar lining.

Now, a shoe that goes as hard as the man himself, here’s the Reebok Shaqnosis “Steel.” Launching on Wednesday, August 28, the shoe features metallic silver with a glow-in-the-dark sole. Paying homage to Shaq’s superhuman-like on and off-court personality, this limited edition sneaker will drop exclusively at Foot Locker and Reebok.com for $115 ($90 grade school sizes). Stay tuned with Dime for more details.

