Reebok Classic Unveils The Rail In Black/White/Gold Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear
03.10.14 4 years ago
Reebok Classic unveiled a new colorway of the classic “Rail” sneaker today. Featuring a black/white/gold makeup, this version will release on Friday, March 21, at key retailers Finish Line, Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Eastbay, City Gear, Karmaloop.com and reebok.com for $100.

The Rail, worn back in the day by Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson, sports a classic ’90s look with a black base and new gold accents. Check out Windsor “Slow” Lubin and Rodney “Bucks” Charlemagne of Slow Bucks wearing the new sneakers below, and stay tuned for more info on the release date.

