Reebok Classic Unveils Kamikaze II Mid “Nocturnal” Colorway

Since Reebok Classic brought back Shawn Kemp‘s iconic Kamikaze II, we’ve seen some incredible colorways. There was the ’96 All-Star Weekend pack from Packer Shoes. There was the glow-in-the-dark “Acid Rain” colorway and my personal favorite outside of the OGs: the “Letter of Intent.”

Today, they unveiled yet another new colorway. The “Nocturnal” edition is actually a tribute to all of the sneakerheads out there who never sleep on the next big release and features dark iridescent snakeskin mixed with smooth black leather. On November 25, limited pairs will release at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Walter’s, and reebok.com for $99.99 (Grade School $84.99). Check below for more images and stay tuned for the details.

