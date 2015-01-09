Reebok Classic Ventilator OG Dropping Next Weekend

Reebok Classic is celebrating 25 years since the Ventilator was released next weekend. The Ventilator was originally released in 1990 as a futuristic running shoe incorporating the Hexalite technology that’s still used today. While the Ventilator “Tonal Ballistic” from the fall certainly looks fresh, the Ventilator OG is a stitch by stitch re-release because their technology was 25 years ahead of its time.

The lugged outsole on the Ventilator OG will take any abuse you give it, and was designed to provide traction for any running or walking surface. The archbridge in the middle of the shoe provides motion control, and the ventilated side panels — which spawned its name — allow cooling and breathability.

With all those performance attributes, the Ventilator Reebok Classic is re-releasing starting next Saturday, Jan. 17, in three of the original colorways.

Reebok’s newest signee, Kendrick Lamar, has been seen rocking the Ventilator since he joined the team:

To assist in the re-introduction of the Classic Ventilator, Reebok asked renowned photographer, Jonathan Mannion, to capture what he saw as the essence of the Ventilator.

“When asked by Reebok to creatively interpret and photograph the shoe, I was presented with a unique challenge; with a shoe that has so many intriguing design elements, what element best defines the entire shoe? Ultimately, I focused on the shoe’s most unique element, the mesh ventilation. My approach to shooting was much like I’d approach shooting a car; focusing on the silhouette of the object and the way the design interacted with air. By accentuating the mesh through light, I hoped to achieve an iconic picture that honored the timelessness of the shoe. Incorporating the Starcrest logo from the tongue label was also at the forefront of the project for me. Drawing inspiration from its shape, I decided to recreate the logo using the actual shoes. As Reebok celebrates 25 years of the Ventilator, focusing on the Starcrest was a way to honor Reebok’s iconic logo while referencing its storied history in running.”

You might not be a runner, but the Ventilator isn’t just a running shoe anymore, it’s a running shoe you can rock anywhere, for any ocassion.

The first style from the Ventilator OG pack in chalk/grey/green will launch on Saturday, January 17th for $109.99 at retailers including Reebok.com, Sneaker Politics, Bait, Packer Shoes, Major and Wish.

