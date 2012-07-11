Reebok Classics ‘All White Pack’

#Style – Kicks and Gear
07.11.12 6 years ago

What does great weather in the summer mean around these parts? Lots and lots of white sneakers. Reebok Classics knows what’s up. They have just released their new “All White Pack” and it’ll consist of some of the most iconic sneakers in Reebok’s design history, including the Workout Mid sneaker, the Classic Leather low top sneaker and the Ex-o-fit high top sneaker for the guys, and the Freestyle Hi for the ladies. Need I say more?

Not only are the kicks already available at places like Finish Line, Foot Locker, and Champs but the prices start at a very affordable $65. These are a must cop as the cookouts and barbecues start to become a weekly thing.

What are your favorite all white summertime sneakers?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok ClassicsReebok Classics 'All White Pack'Style - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP