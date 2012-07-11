Reebok Classics ‘All White Pack’

What does great weather in the summer mean around these parts? Lots and lots of white sneakers. Reebok Classics knows what’s up. They have just released their new “All White Pack” and it’ll consist of some of the most iconic sneakers in Reebok’s design history, including the Workout Mid sneaker, the Classic Leather low top sneaker and the Ex-o-fit high top sneaker for the guys, and the Freestyle Hi for the ladies. Need I say more?

Not only are the kicks already available at places like Finish Line, Foot Locker, and Champs but the prices start at a very affordable $65. These are a must cop as the cookouts and barbecues start to become a weekly thing.

What are your favorite all white summertime sneakers?

