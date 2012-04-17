Reebok Classics ‘Ice Pack’

#Style – Kicks and Gear
04.17.12 6 years ago

We’re always on the lookout for some fresh gear for the summer, and now courtesy of Reebok Classics, we think we’ve found some. The “Ice Pack” is a collection of a trio of sneakers released by Reebok Classics, and are currently available at Miami’s Mr. R Sports. Retailing at $75, the Workout Mid is a completely red mid-top, while the black and white colorways of the CL Leather, retailing at $40, have blue outsoles.

H/T SneakerFiles

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSREEBOKReebok ClassicsReebok Classics Ice PackStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP