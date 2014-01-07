Reebok Classic “Laced Legends” Teaser For Kamikaze I OG Launch

Reebok Classic is re-releasing the transcendent Kamikaze I this Friday. In preparation for the launch of Shawn Kemp‘s iconic opening salvo in the sneaker game, Reebok Classic has filmed a teaser trailer for “Laced Legends.” Where else are you gonna check your sneaker game than at The Shop?
Reebok Classic keeps it fresh with the drop of the Kamikaze I OG on Friday, January 17th at key retailers including Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $115.
Stay tuned for which Reebok Classic Laced Legend is up next at The Shop…
What do you think?
