Reebok Classic Releasing Limited Edition Shaq Attaq IV “Wrapping Paper”

So many fun sneaker releases for the holidays.is bringing the acclaimed Pump –hybrid back by re-releasing limited numbers of thefeaturing an all new “Wrapping Paper” colorway. There’s something fun about wrapping “Wrapping Paper” inspired kicks, so this could be just the thing for your holiday gift giving.

While there have been plenty of Shaq Attaq‘s over the years, but this “Wrapping Paper” colorway features a long metallic blue shine like tinsel, with Candy Cane-inspired laces as sticky-sweet finishing touch to the sneaker that’s a perfect holiday delicacy.

These will go fast so, stop by Jimmy Jazz, Eblens, Shoe City or Eastbay on Friday, December 19th to grab your Reebok Classic Shaq Attaq IV Wrapping Paper for $140.

Click for some even crazier pics of the classic kicks…