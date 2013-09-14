Reebok Classic Releases Shaq Attaq “Big Shagtus” With Suns Inspired Purple/Orange Colorway

Shaquille O’Neal‘s last productive season in the NBA probably occurred under the guidance of the excellent trainers in Phoenix. Though he only lasted a single full season in 2008-09 with Steve Nash and company, and failed to mesh particularly well with the Seven Seconds or Less run and gun Suns, Reebok Classic has released one of their best colorways to date with the Shaq Attaq “Big Shaqtus” with a Suns-inspired colorway.

The purple and orange upper is as vibrant as the Big Aristotle himself, and the latest Shaq Attaq also comes with a “Big Cactus” on the heel.

Created to the exact specs of the original 1992 model, the “Big Shaqtus” features Reebok’s revolutionary Pump technology and Hexalite cushioning.



Limited pairs of the Shaq Attaq “Big Shaqtus” will be available on Friday, October 4th for $160 at key retailers Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, Villa, Shoe Palace, Shiekh, Shoe City and Reebok.com.

