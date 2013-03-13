Reebok Classics Unveils The “Whites Collection”

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Rick Ross
03.13.13 5 years ago
It’s admittedly harder to rock all-white sneakers in the cold months. But now that summer is here, you gotta restock your shoe closest. You can’t be going to parties with some black sneakers — come correct with all-whites or don’t come at all. Reebok Classics has you covered with their new “Whites Collection,” which will feature all-white versions of the Question Low, Workout Plus, Classic Leather, Workout Mid, Twilight Zone Pump, ExoFit Hi, Phase 1 and DMX 10.

To celebrate, Reebok Classics is beginning a “Live White Hot”campaign that will be featuring Allen Iverson and Rick Ross. There was also a Reebok Classic gifting suite this weekend at Rick Ross’ White Party at Hotel Fontainebleau in Miami (you can check out some photos on page 2).

These sneakers will be debuting on March 22 at key retailers including Foot Locker, Reebok.com, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, City Gear, and Shiekh Shoes. They will retail anywhere from $65-$120 depending on the shoe.

Hit page 2 for a look behind-the-scenes at Reebok’s launch party…

