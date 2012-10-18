Reebok & John Wall Launch Wall Season 3: ZigEscape

10.18.12
John Wall might be out for another two months or so because of a stress injury in his right knee, but that won’t stop expectations from climbing in D.C. The Wizards should be better now that they have a few veterans who know how to play (forgive the cliche), and now that their young players have another year under their belts. I’m thinking a minimum of 35 wins, and while that probably doesn’t get them into the playoffs, they should at least be a threat.

But either way, Reebok plans to make Wall look good. Beginning today, Wall’s newest signature sneaker, the Wall Season 3: ZigEscape, is available for a retail price of $115 at Foot Locker and Reebok.com.

The new sneaker is a lighter, sleeker version of the original ZigSlash, as the lower profile ZigNano sole rides closer to the ground for increased stability and responsiveness. The Herringbone rubber outsole and mid-cut silhouette gives you greater traction for movement.

The sneaker also features a performance synthetic upper with a DMX Shear vertical and horizontal paneling system, mid-cut design and a TPU heel clip for ankle stability, and a removable sockliner for cushioning and orthotics.

Lastly, the sneaker features John Wall’s new logo on the tongue.

An ad campaign is set to air on November 15, but you can see the trailer below.

Hit page 2 for some exclusive photos of the new sneaker…

