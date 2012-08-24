Reebok Officially Re-Releases The Pump Twilight Zone

Continuing with another hot re-release, Reebok Classics is bringing back Dominique Wilkins‘ signature shoe, the Reebok Pump Twilight Zone, and it’s available as of right now. Reebok teased the sneaker earlier this week in Las Vegas, and now they’re officially launching the shoe to get everyone prepared for the coming basketball season.

One of the most popular Pump basketball shoes of all time, the Reebok Pump Twilight Zone was made famous by the “Human Highlight Film.” Now, the two sides are teaming up once again to bring back the classics shoe in a limited way. This colorway (listed as White/Neon Yellow/Black/Fiesta Red) will be available at Foot Locker, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Sheiks and City Gear.

You can also head over to Finish Line’s online store to grab your pair now for $119.99

Will you grab a pair?

