Reebok Officially Unveils The Q96 & Pumpspective Omni

Today, Reebok Basketball officially unveiled two of their latest basketball models: the Q96 and the Pumpspective Omni. Both sneakers are mixing old school flavor and style with new school technology to create something unique and fun for the fans who want to bridge the gap between generations.

Taking their cues from iconic sneakers like the Question Mid and the Pump Omni Lite, they’ll be an integral part of Reebok’s on-court lineup this season, beginning November 1. Star rookie Nerlens Noel will be among the first to debut the heritage inspired performance basketball collection.

The Q96 ($115) and Pumpspective Omni ($125) will be available at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com. Check back for more details and take a look at the images below.

