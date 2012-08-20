Reebok Pump Omni Lite “Black/Purple-Digi Camo”

08.20.12

We hope you’ve been keeping tabs on the Reebok Pump Omni Lite this summer because they’ve been released in some really nice colorways. While we’ve shown you their fall/winter collection, and have also previewed the summer releases, perhaps no version of the sneaker had us more hyped than the “Black/Purple-Digi Camo” joints. We originally showed you the sneaker’s designs back in June. Now here are some more pictures.

The sneaker is currently available at select retailers, and has a digital camo interior as well as a number of leather patterns along the model. Whenever I see any type of black and purple colorway, you know what that reminds me of: the old Sacramento Kings. It might be time to break out that black No. 55 again.

via inflexwetrust.com

Would you rock these?

