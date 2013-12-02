The Reebok Q96 “Crossover” Allen Iverson Illustration

The Reebok Q96 released the “Crossing Guard” and “Crossover” colorways over the weekend. To commemorate the occasion, Tyree Dillihay of “Bob’s Burgers” fame, created an illustration showing off Allen Iverson wearing the Q96 “Crossover.”

Iverson’s crossover on Michael Jordan has become the penultimate move in AI’s career, so it makes sense he’d get a special illustration in time for Reebok’s Q96 “Crossover” release.

The Reebok Q96 “Crossing Guard” and “Crossover” already hit shelves this past weekend. You can find them at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $114.99.

