The Reebok Q96 “Crossover” Allen Iverson Illustration

#Style – Kicks and Gear
12.02.13 5 years ago

The Reebok Q96 released the “Crossing Guard” and “Crossover” colorways over the weekend. To commemorate the occasion, Tyree Dillihay of “Bob’s Burgers” fame, created an illustration showing off Allen Iverson wearing the Q96 “Crossover.”

Iverson’s crossover on Michael Jordan has become the penultimate move in AI’s career, so it makes sense he’d get a special illustration in time for Reebok’s Q96 “Crossover” release.

The Reebok Q96 “Crossing Guard” and “Crossover” already hit shelves this past weekend. You can find them at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $114.99.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSALLEN IVERSONREEBOKReebok Q96Reebok Q96 "Crossing Guard"Reebok Q96 "Crossover"Style - Kicks and GearTyree Dillihay

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP