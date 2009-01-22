Reebok Question: Boston College Special Makeup

01.22.09 10 years ago
Go Eagles!

Pat Cassidy, Dime’s Editorial Director, is a graduate of Boston College. When we play NCAA 2K he picks the Eagles and tries to score 70 with Tyrese Rice. I mean, Ty Rice tries to do that in real life so it isn’t that far fetched…but I’m sure you guys knew that already.

I bet you didn’t know that Boston College is the only D1 school that Reebok sponsored? Kinda crazy more schools aren’t right? Well, the other day a box came for Pat and inside were Boston College team make-up Reebok Questions. The same sneakers that A.I. rocked in ’96-97 but in Maroon and Gold.

Don’t Front, These are Hot.

Now, I can’t front. These joints are hot. When I was in college everyone on the squad was scrambling to cop the Air Jordan XVIs because they came in a Maroon and White colorway that matched our jerseys perfectly. When I asked Pat about his BC joints, he replied; “Yeah the only other people with these are Tyrese Rice and John Oates.” I mean…what can you say to that?! Lol.

