Reebok Question: Boston College Special Makeup

Pat Cassidy, Dime’s Editorial Director, is a graduate of Boston College. When we play NCAA 2K he picks the Eagles and tries to score 70 with Tyrese Rice. I mean, Ty Rice tries to do that in real life so it isn’t that far fetched…but I’m sure you guys knew that already.
I bet you didn’t know that Boston College is the only D1 school that Reebok sponsored? Kinda crazy more schools aren’t right? Well, the other day a box came for Pat and inside were Boston College team make-up Reebok Questions. The same sneakers that A.I. rocked in ’96-97 but in Maroon and Gold.
Now, I can’t front. These joints are hot. When I was in college everyone on the squad was scrambling to cop the Air Jordan XVIs because they came in a Maroon and White colorway that matched our jerseys perfectly. When I asked Pat about his BC joints, he replied; “Yeah the only other people with these are Tyrese Rice and John Oates.” I mean…what can you say to that?! Lol.
Always loved those shoes
Nice !
Those models were the only reebok sneakers I ever wanted .
Wow PC with the swag! That’s heavy!
The real question is…With the Boston Eagles is PC ever successful in dropping 70 or even winning with Ty Ri?
GEE –
I’ve given Christian severe buckets with Tyrese in 2K.
– PC
Those shoes were, and still are, hot. I remember rockin those in high school and to this day are still my favorite pair.
Awww naw Christian LOL LOL! Like THAT???
He said “severe” lol.
Dang.
-PC between having limited edition shoes and droppin “severe” buckets on dudes, got to say you got 2nd place for Swagga of the month lol. Congrats.
Sorry 1st got to go to Obama. Pullin off the Presidency is some ish!