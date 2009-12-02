Reebok Question Drops This Saturday

Today, it became official that Allen Iverson is returning to the Sixers. To honor Allen’s return, Reebok is re-releasing his first shoe, the Question, on Saturday at Foot Locker.

“Reebok is thrilled Allen Iverson will be returning to Philly to reunite with the team and fans who helped make him the 10-time All-Star he is today,” says Todd Krinsky, Reebok’s Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing. “Allen has a very special relationship with Sixers fans that have always stood by him throughout his career. Allen has been an important member of the Reebok family since he joined the NBA in 1996, the year he debuted his first Reebok basketball shoe â€“ The Question.

“Allen enjoyed a tremendous career with the Sixers wearing the Question and subsequent Answer series, scoring an average of 27 points through more than 10 seasons. In honor of Allen’s highly anticipated return to the Sixers, Reebok is launching a special, limited-edition collection of the original white/red Question. The first time Allen wore the Question was with the Sixers, so it is fitting that the return of the shoe comes with Allen’s return to his team. Allen will wear the Question during his first home game. We know Philly fans will enjoy watching his distinct style of play that makes him the one and only Allen Iverson. As always, Reebok is behind Allen every step of the way.”

UPDATE: The shoes above are the ones releasing.

I know I’ll be copping a pair of Questions. What about you?

