Reebok Question Drops This Saturday

Today, it became official that Allen Iverson is returning to the Sixers. To honor Allen’s return, Reebok is re-releasing his first shoe, the Question, on Saturday at Foot Locker.
“Reebok is thrilled Allen Iverson will be returning to Philly to reunite with the team and fans who helped make him the 10-time All-Star he is today,” says Todd Krinsky, Reebok’s Head of Sports and Entertainment Marketing. “Allen has a very special relationship with Sixers fans that have always stood by him throughout his career. Allen has been an important member of the Reebok family since he joined the NBA in 1996, the year he debuted his first Reebok basketball shoe â€“ The Question.
“Allen enjoyed a tremendous career with the Sixers wearing the Question and subsequent Answer series, scoring an average of 27 points through more than 10 seasons. In honor of Allen’s highly anticipated return to the Sixers, Reebok is launching a special, limited-edition collection of the original white/red Question. The first time Allen wore the Question was with the Sixers, so it is fitting that the return of the shoe comes with Allen’s return to his team. Allen will wear the Question during his first home game. We know Philly fans will enjoy watching his distinct style of play that makes him the one and only Allen Iverson. As always, Reebok is behind Allen every step of the way.”
UPDATE: The shoes above are the ones releasing.
I know I’ll be copping a pair of Questions. What about you?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
… How did Reebok pull together a re release of a shoe from 1996 in time for Saturday?
That one got me thinking too..
But we’ll never know how things really are in the backstage of this ‘industry’..
i honestly wouldn’t be surprised if Reebok had a million pairs of these just sitting around in a backroom somewhere for just some sort of occasion meant to honor Iverson. this was a pivotal shoe in their company’s history
Haha. Reebok was planning on re-releasing the Question later this month, but must have pushed up the release.
iverson actually played in those? they dont look like basketball shoes. look like running shoes but bulkier
I used to have a pair of those, so so comfy. Mmmmmmm. Like pillows for my feet.
Actually the shoe was always set for a Dec 5th release… Just matter of luck that he signed with Philly the week before. 2 Colors are dropping … Blk and the original Wht/Red. And not the low cut that is pictured above either…LOL
couldn’t find a picture of the ACTUAL first versions?
[www.ngv.vic.gov.au]
It’s called google, people.
Anyway, I remember going to viist my cousin in newport news before iverson’s rookie year. Everybody and their mama was rocking these joints. it was crazy.
I still got my old ones in 8/10 condition. Hopefully his reunion with Philly will inspire RBK to do some more exclusive stuff
Smart move by Reebok.
These were the shit when they first came out and I want them again but the originals were mid-tops these look like lows. With my mad ankle problems I couldn’t see myself copping unless they were mids.
Old and tired shoe being released to celebrate an old and tired basketball player.
@ Control – u a hater, those shoes were/are hot and comfy. u probably got no game or like players like chris quinn, haha hater hahahaha
how much will they cost?
The navy and white ones were my favorites
I have/had almost every sneaker reebok dropped for him,so ,no,I won’t be copping those.I just recently busted out the white/black mids to ball in-excellent shoes…..
I have those in a box only worn twice. Mine though are the suede tip and not the leather one that was on the originals. So looks like I will have to go get these ones as well.
iwill be buying a few pairs…twofor me, one for my kid who wont fit in them now (but give it time), and one for my babies mama.
lifes abitch
Ima cop it cuz ima wear it to the game monday along wit my trowback red #3 from the same year all thanks 2 lou williams broken jaw!
@15, I agree, white/navy were HOT!!!
Also got white/red & white/carolina/yellow
…only Reebok’s I own
LOL. Freakin’ hilarious! Great call by Reebok. AI has been more of a “Question” and not an “Answer” lately anyway.
The timing, shoe name, sarcasm, irony, paradox… all rolled into one. Sweet.
Pretty fast to retro these Reebok Questions.I mean they’re going to be for sale just 3 days after Iverson’s signing.Reebok must have all of his shoes that he’s ever worn just sitting in a warehouse or the sad workers in China must be working all night to have the shoes ready.I already have the Questions mid top white and blue Im glad they’re re releasing the low tops.Hopefully its more than one colorway.I love this colorway but I want a colorway to match my college basketball team which is blue and orange.I know they wont have that colorway but hopefully some a low tops blue colorway is in the makings
I need these in my life, will i be able to get them in the UK?
This is the most love for any shoe in kicks/gear for ages now.
Reebok are doin something right.
Pay attention nike/jordan brand.
Now the Sixers gotta do something to fix their ugly ass uniforms. They should go back to the jersey of Iverson’s rookie year.
Those shoes were classic for Reebok, I might cop some just to be sentimental.
i got the exact same pair in the picture from eastbay before last season. this must be a re-re-release
UPDATE: The shoes above are the ones releasing.
i wish they would release the OG black’gold pair with the patent toe
@ hahns
now, how old are you son?
I got like 5 of those, low cuts, colorways and what not. Prolly one of the 2 or 3 most comfortable kicks I’ve ever had.. great for hoopin’ too..
where can i buy a pair of these at ive been looking for a minute and still havent found anywhere that sells them