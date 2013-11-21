Reebok To Re-Release The Classic Pump Omni Lite OG

Today, Reebok Classic announced that on Monday, December 2, they will go diggin’ in the crates and re-release the infamous black/white Pump Omni Lite OG in very limited pairs. Exclusively selling online for $115, they will be available at JimmyJazz.com, PickYourShoes.com, PackerShoes.com, RUVilla.com, ShiekhShoes.comâ€Ž,ShoePalace.com, Karmaloop.com, and reebok.com.

Originally released in 1991, this is the sneaker that Dee Brown brought to fame with his no-look dunk during that season’s slam dunk contest. When Reebok brought these back earlier this year in June, they sold out almost immediately. Don’t miss out a second time. Check the images below for a closer look.

