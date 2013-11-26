Reebok Releases Q96 “Crossing Guard” & “Crossover”

Reebok combined performance and style with the Q96, so it makes sense they’d have interesting colorway schemes. Guard Gerald Green rocks the “crossing guard” orange to match his southwest Suns and Jason Terry matches the “crossover” black, white and stadium red with Brooklyn’s basic HOVA-inspired black/white uniform.

The Q96 silhouette mingles the design genetics from the quintessential Question Mid with a lightweight, 3D fuse-frame upper for a modish performance shoe perfect for on-court performance without sacrificing an unique off-court look.

The combo neon/graphite of “Crossing Guard” is a big feature in Reebok Basketball’s arsenal this season and soon will be one of the most sought after colorways available. Although not as loud as the neon of the “Crossing Guard,” the “Crossover” features a black/white/red combo that should remind Allen Iverson fans of his seminal crossover on MJ in his rookie year.

Available beginning December 1st, the Reebok Q96 “Crossing Guard” and “Crossover” will hit shelves at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $114.99.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.