Reebok Releases Shaq Attaq “Brick City” Video Featuring Shaquille O’Neal & Redman

Shaquille O’Neal called many places home during his almost two-decade in the NBA, but it was on the hard asphalt of Newark, NJ where he learned to play the game as a youngster. To commemorate his drive to rise up from the gritty “Brick City” jungle, on November 29 Reebok Classic will release a limited offering of the famous Reebok Shaq Attaq with the Shaq Attaq “Brick City”

Featuring an appearance by Redman, Shaq goes back to his Brick City hood where they created a mural of the big fella and, of course, played some hoops.

On November 29th, you can cop the limited release at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz, Show Palace and reebok.com for $160 until they’re gone.

Check out some shots from behind-the-scenes of the video shoot:

