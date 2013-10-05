Watch The First Episode Of Reebok’s New Animated Series: Shaqnosis “Escape From LA”

We’ve shown you the Reebok Shaqnosis “Escape From L.A.” colorway already, so you’ve seen how the Reebok kicks pay homage to Shaquille O’Neal‘s move from the Lakers to the Heat in 2004. To promote the release, check out Reebok’s retelling in their new animated series featuring dope illustrations by Tyree Dillihay.

The latest iteration of the Reebok Classic follows an important journey for the newest minority owner of the Sacramento Kings. Watch the animated story of Shaq’s rumor-filled exodus from Hollywood to the white sands of South Beach unfold as we await the dope new colorway of a legendary shoe from a legendary big man.

The new Reebok Shaqnosis “Escape From LA” will be released on Friday, October 18 at key retailers Foot Locker, Finish Line, Jimmy Jazz, Villa, Shoe Palace and reebok.com. Stay tuned for the next animated episode of Shaq’s “Escape From L.A.”

