Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.21

Today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day comes courtesy of the Bulls’ enigmatic forward Tyrus Thomas. Not one to ever come across as warm and fuzzy to, well, anybody, he has reacted predictably to media members speculating that he might not be in Chicago’s starting five come opening night for the Bulls.
After another round of questions yesterday, Tyrus had this to say about his place on the team:
“(I’m) An impact player. Period. A game changer. Period. You (media) guys have watched me for three years. You know what I bring to the table. But (the coach is) the guy who makes the decisions. Whatever decision he makes, I have to go play.”
Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).
I get his gripe, but poor way to express it. I say just play, play hard, play like you care about basketball and Vinny (who isn’t a good coach) will have no choice but to start you.
Chris “Birdman” Anderson,”Where I come from, we call it ICE.”
“This dude is horrible! I ain’t gonna waist my time and energy guarding this dude!” ~My boy Sean
After he said that LOUD to everyone playing while he was in the process of guarding his man, he proceeded to walk off the court and sitdown and would only return on offense.
So basically when it’s the other teams turn for offense they have a man advantage…cept everytime they gave dude the ball he was brickin, wait… BRICKING shots lol. To make matters worst, Sean was still callin stuff on dude when he got the ball cause he was clearly shook mentally so he started making mistakes. So Sean, from the bench, would be like “Traveling!” and dude really was, so his squad would have to give up the ball.
Pretty much got to the point where his team froze him out. And dude was decent but for whatever reason that day he was totally off errythang. It was some hilarious stuff though.
“My cross over will make you feel like you’re going to prison….you’ll be bent over grabbing your ankles.”
My favorite basketball quote came from the ATL Gold club trial. “Who wants to sex Mutombo?!”
Any basketball scene in White Men Can’t Jump!
My favorite quote I just heard is from Kurt Rambis. Someone asked him about Johnny Flynn and Ramon Sessions playing on the court at the same time. This was his opinion:
“We looked at it a little in practice. I didn’t go, ‘Oooohhhhhh.’ I went, ‘Ehhhhhhhhh.'”
Oh well. Who gets to be backup?
The only thing missing from the Raptors “practice” session yesterday were loud shirts with names stencilled across the front.
Coach Jay Triano surprised (and probably delighted) his players by announcing that practice was to be replaced by a day of bowling at a local alley
As for the best and worst bowlers, Triano said he wouldn’t “throw anyone under the bus,” but was shocked that newcomer Marco Belinelli, who had never bowled before, rolled a respectable 157.
ayooo letss gett desee dudez OUTTAAA HEREEE….
ayoko ng ganyang usapan…nakakaloko…gusto ko ang laro ni tyrus thomas mahusay syang umere at dumakdak..yun lang po magandang hapon sa inyong lahat…
“I ain’t playing to well today–I’m still a little dizzy from motorboating through your mother’s massive heaving breasts.”
My personal favorite thing that I heard someone say recently was to my boy–“Greg, if you take one more baby hook from 18 feet, I’m going to purchase a gun, wait out the waiting period, and treat you like Steve McNair…”
“That’s not traveling, no one cares about this game,” was another good one.