Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.21

Today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day comes courtesy of the Bulls’ enigmatic forward Tyrus Thomas. Not one to ever come across as warm and fuzzy to, well, anybody, he has reacted predictably to media members speculating that he might not be in Chicago’s starting five come opening night for the Bulls.



After another round of questions yesterday, Tyrus had this to say about his place on the team:

“(I’m) An impact player. Period. A game changer. Period. You (media) guys have watched me for three years. You know what I bring to the table. But (the coach is) the guy who makes the decisions. Whatever decision he makes, I have to go play.”

