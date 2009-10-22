Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote Of The Day – 10.22

For today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to arguably the most controversial player in the NBA, Ron Artest. Everyone knows Artest is never afraid to speak his mind and makes an impact on his team on and off the court. What no one can agree on is what his impact will be with the Lakers.

Some think his eccentric behavior will ruin the champions’ chemistry and crush any hopes of repeating. While others think Artest is an upgrade over Trevor Ariza and that Phil Jackson can work his Zen magic to keep Ron Ron focused enough to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Artest has never been one to bite his tongue and had this to say about the 2009-2010 Lakers”

“Anybody who has studied the history of basketball, this has got to be probably one of the best teams put together.”

There is no question that this team is stacked with talent, but saying this is one of the best teams put together in the history of basketball seems like a stretch. People can’t even agree if this is the best team (on paper) in the NBA right now with the Celtics, Spurs, Magic and Cavs all making improvements this summer. We all will just have to wait and see what this season brings for the Lakers, and until then, we can just chalk this up as Ronnie be Ronnie.

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.