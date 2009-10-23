Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.23

Kobe and Captain Jack‘s rivalry is nothing compared to what has apparently been brewing since the early 90s between two of the greatest point guards of all time. Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson were so close during their playing days they famously exchanged a kiss before tipoff of the 1988 NBA Finals. I’m sure when Zeke heard Magic and the “Hick from French Lick” were co-authoring a book, he expected to take some shots from Larry Bird (he did fire him in Indiana), but he was blindsided by Magic.

In the book, “When the Game was Ours,” Magic goes all in on Zeke airing out dirty laundry that no one (including Isiah) knew was dirty. Magic alleges that he was part of the conspiracy that kept Isiah off the dream team, that he got Isiah his job with the Knicks and that Zeke questioned Magic’s sexuality. Needless to say Isiah felt a little betrayed and he fired back providing our Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day.

“People who know me and my family and what I stand for will laugh at Magic and his beliefs. I’m tired of getting punched and people using me because they think I’m not going to say anything. Those days are over. Game on.”

Isiah has attracted criticism over the years and has been villianized by everyone associated with the NBA from Bill Simmons to Stephon Marbury. He grew up on the west side of Chicago with eight brothers and sisters and has always been the little man, so bullying isn’t new to him. Isiah won’t let his former best friend use him to sell copies of his new book. Isiah has declared war on Magic Johnson. Now I’m just waiting for Zeke to say, “Hey Earvin, remember when I dropped 25 points on you, in the 3rd quarter, in the NBA Finals?”

