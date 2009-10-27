Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.27

Tonight the NBA season kicks off, with what was supposed to be four highly anticipated debuts. Even with Blake Griffin getting a taste of the Clipper curse we get to see the debut of Ron Artest in purple and Gold, Rasheed Wallace in green and white and Shaquille O’Neal in wine and gold. Not only are these three players considered pieces of the championship puzzle but they also are always good for a great sound bite or two. We’ve already brought you a quote from Artest for the Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day, now we are bringing you one from the Big Aristotle.

They’re calling you LeBron’s bodyguard. They’re saying you were brought there to counter Dwight Howard. “We’re not even worried about Dwight Howard.” – Shaq Not even a little bit? “Look, his team did a great job of surrounding him with four shooters. If you have one big man with four shooters, like I always had with the Lakers and Heat, it’s over. Those shooters, [Mickael] Pietrus, [Hedo] Turkoglu, they hit some big shots. It’s not that Orlando was better. It’s just that Cleveland was one piece away. And they have that piece now. So, they’re calling me LeBron’s bodyguard? That’s cool. Call me the Big Witness Protection.” – Shaq

Shaq is never at a loss for words and his relationship (or lack thereof) with Dwight Howard has been well documented. The similarities between Shaq and Dwight are obvious and Shaq has taken some offense to Dwight Howard using the Superman moniker. Shaq is one of the most dominant centers in the history of the NBA but to say he isn’t worried about Howard is ridiculous. Dwight Howard is the reigning defensive player of the year, led the league in rebounds and blocks and was good for 20.6 points per game. He is a candidate for MVP and gives his team a real shot at the Finals. Shaq was brought to the Cavs because the organization is worried about Dwight Howard. Shaq gives them the much needed size throw at Howard and a championship swagger for a team that is on the cusp of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Then again he wasn’t worried about “the Sacramento Queens” so maybe he isn’t worried about Dwight Howard.

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.