Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.27

Tonight the NBA season kicks off, with what was supposed to be four highly anticipated debuts. Even with Blake Griffin getting a taste of the Clipper curse we get to see the debut of Ron Artest in purple and Gold, Rasheed Wallace in green and white and Shaquille O’Neal in wine and gold. Not only are these three players considered pieces of the championship puzzle but they also are always good for a great sound bite or two. We’ve already brought you a quote from Artest for the Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day, now we are bringing you one from the Big Aristotle.
They’re calling you LeBron’s bodyguard. They’re saying you were brought there to counter Dwight Howard.
“We’re not even worried about Dwight Howard.” – Shaq
Not even a little bit?
“Look, his team did a great job of surrounding him with four shooters. If you have one big man with four shooters, like I always had with the Lakers and Heat, it’s over. Those shooters, [Mickael] Pietrus, [Hedo] Turkoglu, they hit some big shots. It’s not that Orlando was better. It’s just that Cleveland was one piece away. And they have that piece now. So, they’re calling me LeBron’s bodyguard? That’s cool. Call me the Big Witness Protection.” – Shaq
Shaq is never at a loss for words and his relationship (or lack thereof) with Dwight Howard has been well documented. The similarities between Shaq and Dwight are obvious and Shaq has taken some offense to Dwight Howard using the Superman moniker. Shaq is one of the most dominant centers in the history of the NBA but to say he isn’t worried about Howard is ridiculous. Dwight Howard is the reigning defensive player of the year, led the league in rebounds and blocks and was good for 20.6 points per game. He is a candidate for MVP and gives his team a real shot at the Finals. Shaq was brought to the Cavs because the organization is worried about Dwight Howard. Shaq gives them the much needed size throw at Howard and a championship swagger for a team that is on the cusp of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy. Then again he wasn’t worried about “the Sacramento Queens” so maybe he isn’t worried about Dwight Howard.
one of the most “dominate” centers?
really now dime? Y’all had a brainfart or what?
i’ll call you the big fat ego – shut the fuck up fat guy and hit the damn gym before The Centaur kicks your ass again.
Just noticed the author of this piece, Kellan White…are you that hot intern chick they had pics of a while ago? The one who had tape on her phone and didn’t figure it out?
@control…..
really man??? really??
I cannot stand Shaq…to me, he is the definition of someone playing well past their prime and trying to stay in the spotlight by hamming it up through the media.
I used to be such a huge Shaq fan back in the days of Shazam. But, ever since the year after his chip with Wade…he has been going down hill and irritating me more and more each year.
STFU Shaq no one cares…remember all the smack he spoke before arriving in Phoenix as the Big Cactus…yeah that worked out real well for ya too buddy.
egypt
Really what? I ask a bad question?
Dwight versus Shaq is like you goin’ against your Pops back in the day
You’re gonna get squashed.
Shaq is Big, He’s slow, he’s lost a few steps….
but he is BIG….and Smart and Crafty
D-Howard is not as good as Shaq is now.
Sorry but it’s true
Dwight has to get a killer mentality. Next time he sees Shaq, Shaq is going to try and dominate. Howard needs a mean streak if he is ever going to get better. I havent seen any nice guy champions in my 29 years. Magic, Bird, Jordan, Isiah, Jordan, Duncan, Shaq, Kobe, Garnett and who ever else. The main guy has to has some type of mean streak to him.
damn control… hahaha what the hell?
All I’m sayin is I tossed out the Sacramento Queens line in the last “Still Talkin” piece, size 10.5 please.
After Larry Bird shot a three in Kemp’s face one game he said, “I’m the best damn player from Indiana.” (Kemp was born in Indiana).
Forget quote of the day, control just posted the pick up line of the day.
But if Kellan turns out to be a dude… then damn, man. Think you might be carrying all that talk about the bromance thing a bit too far.
Here is a quote for ya- I was at the Y today and my man Kevin Thompson- “KT” – used to play for NC State, played in the league for a little while- anyway- he was killing a dude- getting buckets every trip down and KT tells him to go to Foot Locker and get him a jersey- funniest thing ever