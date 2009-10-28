Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.28

Every year in the NBA there is a team that makes an incredible single season turn around. Last year it was the Miami Heat and this year it will be the Washington Wizards. (Sorry Sacramento Kings fans) The one caveat to that incredible single season turnaround is the return of a superstar. Much has been said about the return of Gilbert Arenas and what that means to a Washington Wizards team that only won 19 games. The Wizards have done more than just get healthy, they also brought in two NBA starters, Mike Lloyd Miller and Randy Foye, to add even more firepower to their team. Today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day comes from one of the newest addition to the team formally known as the Bullets.

“We’ve got enough talent and enough firepower. But now it’s on us to go out there and really make it legit, make people understand why we do have swag.” -Mike Miller

Apparently we’ve all be invited to the Wizards Swag Party during the NBA 2009-2010 season. Their swag goes beyond their style off the court and speaks to their ability on the court. In the NBA you have to earn your swag and the Wizards want nothing more than to prove they deserve to be considered an elite team. This Wizard team really believes they can contend for a championship and even though Agent Zero has been quiet this offseason, other members of the Wizards have been vocal about their potential.

“We’re absolutely capable of being right there with Boston, Cleveland and Orlando. It’s just a matter of us being healthy and us all playing together. If you look at our lineup, all the way through 14 and 15 we have a lot of talent.” -Mike Miller

Last year, the Wizards were decimated by injury but now (when healthy) they have one of the deepest teams in the league. The firepower on this team is ridiculous and if they can buy into a defensive system they might catapult themselves into the upper echelon of the East. Only time will time if the Wiz can stay healthy and compete until then we all just have to enjoy their Swag Party.

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.