Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.29

Before Shaq was the Big Aristotle, Sir Charles Barkley was the go to guy for sound bites. Chuck was never shy about expressing his opinions as a player. After he was in an altercation with a member of Angola’s national team during a game which USA won 116-48, Chuck said “somebody hits me, I’m going to hit him back. Even if it does look like he hasn’t eaten in a couple weeks. I thought he was going to pull a spear on me.” Sir Charles may never wanted to be a role model but he now has aspirations to be a General Manager. For today’s Rebook Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to Charles Barkley on why he should be a General Manager:

“I always say: Some of these other guys suck, so give me my chance to suck. I know I can do a better job and I think it would be fun to build my own team. [TNT’s] Kenny [Smith] has interviewed for a couple of GM jobs and we talk about it all the time. We say, ‘What is this guy doing? Why did they draft that guy? Some of these guys have done a bad job, plain and simple. If some of these other guys suck, I want to suck, too.'”

-Charles Barkley

Every NBA fan has questioned what some of the General Managers are thinking when they make trades or reach on a player who is out of the league 4 years after being drafted, we’d all like a chance to run a team and Barkley is prominent enough to do so. Barkley wouldn’t be the first NBA Superstar turned team decision maker and the track record of those before him aren’t exactly great (we’re looking at you Zeke and MJ), but I think Chuck should get a chance. Could you imagine what Barkley would say when a subpar player demands a trade (ala J.J. Redick in 2008) or one of his plays injures himself during off the court shenanigans (ala Glen “Big Baby” Davis). He would come in the league and instantly be a better General Manager than Mike Dunleavy and would give Mark Cuban a run for his money in racking up fines. If the LeBron to the Knicks 2010 scenerio doesn’t work out they should bring in Chuck to run the team, he can’t do worse that Isiah……..right?

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.