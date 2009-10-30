Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 10.30

If you were 6-7, 277 pounds and had a 7-3 wing span, you would probably believe you had a chance to be drafted in the first round. If you were 6-7, 277 pounds, had a 7-3 wing span AND were the Big East Player of the Year, that averaged a double-double and brutalized the eventual second pick in the draft – you’d definitely be a first round pick….right? Not if your name is DeJuan Blair.

We all remember him plummeting into the second round as the 37th pick overall and ninth power forward picked off the board. Blair joins the not-so-elite group of players who left school early and fell out of the first round. Typically, these players become journeymen who feel the need to show everyone why they deserve to be in the league. DeJuan is far from typical and has provided us with today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day.

“As long as [Spurs coach Gregg Popovich] knows what I can do, I don’t have to show nobody nothing. Draft night is over. I’m here” â€“ DeJuan Blair

Blair has arrived and knows that when you contribute on the court, it doesn’t matter when you were drafted. In his debut, he went into beast mode pulling down 11 rebounds and getting 14 points in 23 minutes catching the attention of his coach, teammates and the league. Not your typical debut for a rookie drafted in the second round. DeJuan knows he should have been a first round pick but says that doesn’t concern him. He has ended up on a championship contender with one of the greatest power forwards in the history of the game and he’ll get his chance to contribute. The Spurs have made all-stars out of late first and second round picks, could Blair be the next one? He has the right mind frame and will make all the hustle plays needed to stay in a Popovich rotation. The drafted ended in June and Blair is only worried about letting his game do the talkin’.

