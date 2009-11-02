Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.02

For Today’s Reebok Still Talkin Quote of the Day we were going to bring you the drama between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo but, as AP described it, the point guard battle of the decade went well beyond just one quote. Instead we turn to another one of the NBA’s elite point guards, Chauncey Billups. After the Nuggets 133-123 track meet last night against the Memphis Grizzlies Mr. Big Shot had this to say about his teammate Carmelo Anthony.

“Melo’s the best scorer I’ve ever played with, yes, he is. I’ve played with a lot of guys, but he just has a knack, man. His skill set, for his body type, is just tremendous. It’s a mismatch every single night.”

-Chauncey Billups

Billups has been in the league since 1998 and has racked up 4,869 assists in his career so his opinion on this matter actually carries some weight. Looking at what Carmelo has done in his first 3 games, Chauncey seems justified. ‘Melo is average 37.6 ppg and has already put up 40 twice this season (he has put up 40 ten times in his career before this year). It is becoming obviously that this is the year for Melo to put his footprint on the league and be talked about with the likes of Kobe, Lebron and Dwyane (if you don’t believe me ask Paul Milsap). Carmelo has been absolutely dominating and been able to score from anywhere on the court. He has shown he has a reliable jumper and that he isn’t afraid to “out strength” someone. With “the deal from park hill” getting him the ball Carmelo is going to make a serious run for MVP and 2009-2010 could be the year of Melo.

