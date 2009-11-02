Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.02

For Today’s Reebok Still Talkin Quote of the Day we were going to bring you the drama between Chris Paul and Rajon Rondo but, as AP described it, the point guard battle of the decade went well beyond just one quote. Instead we turn to another one of the NBA’s elite point guards, Chauncey Billups. After the Nuggets 133-123 track meet last night against the Memphis Grizzlies Mr. Big Shot had this to say about his teammate Carmelo Anthony.
“Melo’s the best scorer I’ve ever played with, yes, he is. I’ve played with a lot of guys, but he just has a knack, man. His skill set, for his body type, is just tremendous. It’s a mismatch every single night.”
-Chauncey Billups
Billups has been in the league since 1998 and has racked up 4,869 assists in his career so his opinion on this matter actually carries some weight. Looking at what Carmelo has done in his first 3 games, Chauncey seems justified. ‘Melo is average 37.6 ppg and has already put up 40 twice this season (he has put up 40 ten times in his career before this year). It is becoming obviously that this is the year for Melo to put his footprint on the league and be talked about with the likes of Kobe, Lebron and Dwyane (if you don’t believe me ask Paul Milsap). Carmelo has been absolutely dominating and been able to score from anywhere on the court. He has shown he has a reliable jumper and that he isn’t afraid to “out strength” someone. With “the deal from park hill” getting him the ball Carmelo is going to make a serious run for MVP and 2009-2010 could be the year of Melo.
Who care about Reebok, they gotta step they game up before they can talk!
Melo’s definitely looking like this is going to be his MVP year write it down.
In fact if the Nuggs are near the top of the west at the end of the year just give him the trophy.
@ 40Cal
Shaddup..
@ DIME
Bout time Melo came around.. Unfortunately his team will need the best record to get over the crowd favorites of Lebron, Kobes and Dwade..
But then again we’ve seen this from Melo before.. dont forget before the MSG fight he was leading the league in scoring.. hes off to a hot start but lets wait until the break and peep him out after..
i wouldnt be surprised if he kept it up though..
D-W-Y-A-N-E
If you think Kobe, Bron and Wade are the best in the game just because they’re the best scorers, you don’t know basketball.
It takes more than just scoring to be MVP, and that’s why the crowd favorites are always being talked about because they do a lot more than just score.
“If you think Kobe, Bron and Wade are the best in the game just because they’re the best scorers, you don’t know basketball”.-Dagomar
I just want to make sure I’m correct on this.. So you are saying these guys dont do more for their teams than score? If thats what you are saying……………..You dont know basketball.
Nice thing about Melo is he’s very efficient with the rock. Score in bunches with less shots and less time than other stars.
ok…i’m not the only one who just saw gerald wallace kiss dj augustin after the game against the nets, right??
i rocksss wit melooo… deff an underrated player in da leaguee…
“So you are saying these guys dont do more for their teams than score? If thats what you are saying” -Dan
Nope…
Dagomar said those guys “are the best in the game just because they’re the best scorers”. Meaning that the best players are exceptional on both ends of the court.
Despite so many critics who senselessly talk about his inferior defense, Melo has greatly improved his helpside defense, and 1-on-1 defense as well, compared to even two years ago, let alone his first two years in the league (look at ANY highlights of the first few games this season). Now that his scoring is more potent than ever, he legitamely deserves to be considered in the MVP debate.
Capiche??
sorry to be the grammar police, but dwyane wade, not dwayne.
but true, melo is great at everything he does. as much as i think those three are all around better than him, he can take a fourth spot.
contested, but still deserving.
People seem to forget the number one point of basketball: scoring…so if the best scorers aren’t the best players who are?
To twist it, the point of basketball could also be stoppin the other guy from scoring, therefore if you can get yours and stop the other guy from gettin his, you win. Point bein is we play to win the game lol
just think, billups and melo could have been together for years if melo was drafted by the pistons.
Trash Talk
LeBron James and Brendan Haywood
LeBron James: “I guess that’s what they want to do, hurt LeBron James in this series. It’s not working.”
Brenday Haywood:”Awww, (in a high, whiny voice) they are trying to hurt me.” (pretending to be LeBron)
“I mean come on man,… Play basketball and leave it alone.”