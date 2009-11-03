Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.03

Yesterday we talked about the point guard war brewing between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul. As news leaks about from various sources about what was exactly said it is hard to sort out fact from fiction(One source claims Rondo told Paul “he has a ring and Paul will never get one”). Neither CP nor Rondo is willing to talk about what happened on the court but regardless the rivalry has captured the fans attention. For today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to Boston’s head coach Doc Rivers and his interesting perspective.

“I proposed to the refs that if you’re under 190 (pounds) you should let them fight. Just let them get it out of the way. They can’t hurt each other. It’s impossible. That would be great, and it would be good entertainment. Then we could move on and play the game.” -Doc Rivers

Doc is obviously kidding but could you imagine a fight between Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul? It’s hard to forget when Paul went all Reggie Evans on Julius Hodge while at Wake Forest and Rondo showed he could hold his own last year when he took out both Brad Miller and Kirk Hinrich in the playoffs against Chicago. Rondo’s wingspan and massive hands would give him an advantage over Chris Paul in a traditional fight but Chris Paul would definitely get a few blows in. Luckily for basketball fans all over the world Paul and Rondo will have plenty of opportunity to settle their differences on the court over the next decade and on the court advantage goes to CP3.

