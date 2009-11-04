Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.04

In case you missed it Kevin Martin has officially arrived in the NBA. Four games into the season he is averaging 31 points and in his last performance he hung 48 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, in overtime. Though Martin has shown he can get buckets, those buckets haven’t led to victories for the Kings (they currently sit at 1-4). ESPN analyst Jalen Rose doesn’t deny Martin scoring ability but said that he didn’t believe Kevin Martin was an All-Star because he was only a scorer. For Today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we take a look at K-Mart’s response.

“Was Jalen Rose ever an All-Star? You know what Cedric Ceballos said to me in the preseason, is that the difference between a star and a scorer is wins and losses, so that’s what I’m doing now. I’m finding ways to win in other (areas)…(Rose) may not have meant anything harmful if he was looking at wins and losses. If that’s the case, it doesn’t have to be a personal thing because I respect him as a player and don’t want to get into that. Besides, in my prime and his prime, I’d bust his (butt).” -Kevin Martin

To answer Martin’s question, Jalen Rose was never an All-Star. K-Mart certainly has the scoring prowess to make a run at an All Star selection but with Kobe, Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Brandon Roy pretty much All-Star locks and Deron Williams and Chauncey Billups a step ahead of him, his chances for 2010 are slim. Unfortunately for K-Mart according to Ceballos’ definition he is only a scorer and not a star. Martin can constantly put up 20 and amazing us with 40+ games but more often than not the Kings are going to lose. His other stats (2.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds) aren’t those of a player finding ways to win in other areas. As for the busting Jalen Rose’s you know what, I think we have to wait until Kevin Martin actually enters his prime to determine that one.

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE