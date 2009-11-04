Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.04

In case you missed it Kevin Martin has officially arrived in the NBA. Four games into the season he is averaging 31 points and in his last performance he hung 48 points on the Memphis Grizzlies, in overtime. Though Martin has shown he can get buckets, those buckets haven’t led to victories for the Kings (they currently sit at 1-4). ESPN analyst Jalen Rose doesn’t deny Martin scoring ability but said that he didn’t believe Kevin Martin was an All-Star because he was only a scorer. For Today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we take a look at K-Mart’s response.
“Was Jalen Rose ever an All-Star? You know what Cedric Ceballos said to me in the preseason, is that the difference between a star and a scorer is wins and losses, so that’s what I’m doing now. I’m finding ways to win in other (areas)…(Rose) may not have meant anything harmful if he was looking at wins and losses. If that’s the case, it doesn’t have to be a personal thing because I respect him as a player and don’t want to get into that. Besides, in my prime and his prime, I’d bust his (butt).” -Kevin Martin
To answer Martin’s question, Jalen Rose was never an All-Star. K-Mart certainly has the scoring prowess to make a run at an All Star selection but with Kobe, Chris Paul, Tony Parker and Brandon Roy pretty much All-Star locks and Deron Williams and Chauncey Billups a step ahead of him, his chances for 2010 are slim. Unfortunately for K-Mart according to Ceballos’ definition he is only a scorer and not a star. Martin can constantly put up 20 and amazing us with 40+ games but more often than not the Kings are going to lose. His other stats (2.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds) aren’t those of a player finding ways to win in other areas. As for the busting Jalen Rose’s you know what, I think we have to wait until Kevin Martin actually enters his prime to determine that one.
J-Rose was pretty sweet in his day. His comment was something anyone with basketball IQ would say about K-Mart’s game.
First off, Jalen was legit and could D up enough KMart wouldn’t have a chance.
Quote of the day (one my buddies used to love breaking out during Knockout in gym class back in the day,) “you got knocked da fuckout!”
…The detentions were worth it
Gotta agree with Jalen here. Unless he starts steppin his D game up they won’t win any games thus he won’t make the allstar team. As far as K-mart giving it to Jalen I don’t think he’s ready right now personally. Jalen was a way better player than K-Mart 2. He could play 3 different positions and was a better defender (although it makes it hard to believe since he is the one that gave up 81 to a certain player once upon a time.)
Jalen rose is the worst basketball analyst ever; last year, he said carlos boozer was the 3rd best PF in the NBA! Carlos lazy injury-prone can’t play defense boozer!!!! ahead of dirk, stat, bosh, etc…
Rose doesn’t know jack when it comes to evaluating a player’s talent and their ability on the court
btw, k-mart at present time is a better player than j-rose ever was; what did jalen ever win?
@6
Jalen was the number one option on a nba finals team in case you forgot…had the bulls competitive in the early 00’s until krause made some horrible moves…I would take jalen…but martin is a better scorer…
jalen was at best a slightly above average nba player but he couldn’t defend martin. anyone who says he could have never watched jalen play defense. he had all the lateral movement of my couch… but he is an analyst now and his job is to call it how he sees it, so you can’t fault him for his comments.
@shonuff – I think he was actually the 3rd option on that team (Reggie and Smits) but you’re on point. He was a key cog on an NBA Finals team.
@shrink – you’re thinking of old-man Jalen. In-his-prime Jalen was a very capable defender. Never an all-nba caliber defender, but not someone you’d worry about either…
Even though Kevin Martin is a mainly a scorer, he’s an efficient one. He’s one of those rare guys who can score 30+ pts without having to hog the ball. Throw in the facts that he’s one of the best in the league in drawing fouls and creating his own shot and he’s that much more of a problem to guard. He can create his own shot too. His strength/durability, defense & passing are the only things keeping him from elite status.
K-mart would take it to Jalen up no problem, but same could be said for Jalen ripping up K-mart in his prime so there’s not much of an argument there. Jalen’s post up game for a PG was unstoppable at his prime.
About K-mart winning more games, if the Kings had any talent on that roster, he wouldn’t have to score so much. How many games do you expect to win with Sean May as your starting center?
I’m riding with J-Rose. All day!
Trash Talk:
Sloan about his team to reporters
“Defense?” “I don’t know if we could spell it the way we’ve looked…”
Oh yea and K-Mart would get his but Jalen would have won overall in a head to head match up.
K-Mart isn’t the best defender himself.