Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.05

Arguably the most controversial man in the NBA, has returned to our Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day. Last night was the much anticipated return of Ron Artest to the Toyota Center. Leading up to the game Trevor Ariza and Artest both shared their displeasure with free agency (Ariza described it as cut throat, Artest said the Rockets cost him more than $20,000) but deep down we all hoped the fireworks would happen on the court. Artest and Ariza didn’t disappoint each earning technical fouls 2:49 into the game. According to Ariza, Artest was reaching for his neck but Artest had his own interpretation of what happened.
“I got hit with about three elbows. If you throw an elbow into Ron Artest’s chest, do you know who you’re hitting?” – Ron Artest
His post game comment sounded very familiar (right Kobe?) but Artest showed maturity and didn’t chase Ariza down. Artest claims he’s “not fighting anymore. You could elbow me, smack me, use me as a punching bag. I’m not reacting anymore, I’m tired”. I personally wouldn’t recommend throwing an elbow or smacking Ron Artest for your own personal safety. The very fact that he said what could best be described as his catch phrase, “do you know who you’re hitting”, implies Ronnie is still being Ronnie. Tru Warrier was brought to the Lakers to add more toughness to the team and that’s exactly what he has done. For now Phil Jackson’s Zen Master techniques and Kobe’s presence are keeping Artest out of trouble but we have to wonder how many elbows Ron Artest can actually take before he reacts.
Dirk said they gave Miami the championship (implying Miami didn’t win it, but Dallas just lost it).
Wade’s response:
“Dirk said that they gave us the championship last year, but he’s the reason they lost the championship because he wasn’t the leader he’s supposed to be in the closing moments.”
I liked Charles Oakley’s comment last night that “Iverson doesn’t get it” when asked about vetran players mentoring the next generation.
Iverson’s antics in Memphis can no longer be excused by his “competitive fire”. Iverson is self-destructing and everyone sees it.
Back in the day Steve Smith had 1 liner rhymes for cats tryin’ to guard him..
1. Step up I’ll lay you, step back I’ll trey you.
2. I am the 6’8 great from Michigan State…
3. I gotta Mouse in the house….