Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.06

In honor of Matty D’s College Basketball Preview, today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day comes from the college ranks and Oklahoma sophomore guard Willie Warren. ESPN the Magazine asked Warren to give them scouting reports on all of the teams in the Big 12. Warren was not at a loss for words for any team with the exception being Texas A&M (when asked about Texas A&M he just said defense….maybe?). He described Kansas as “War” since that’s what their games are like and Texas as “respect” because that is what their games are about. His best trash talk came before he even gave the scouting reports.

“When I hear about another team in our league I just think destroy” – Willie Warren

Willie Warren surprised people with his decision to return to college for his sophomore season after a monster freshmen year. It is Warren time to step out from behind the shadows of Blake Griffin and show everyone just how nasty he is. Unfortunately for Warren he is stepping out of one shadow and leading his team into two more. Kansas and Texas are national championship contenders and even if Willie Warren can join the like of Chris Paul, Derrick Rose and Deron Williams in the upper echelon of collegiate point guards the Sooners don’t appear to be national contenders. Don’t tell Warren that however. When asked about his Oklahoma Sooners Warren simply said “people think we’ll be down, but they’re wrong”. Regardless of his the Sooners take a step back without Griffin, Warren will take the national spotlight and show everyone what exactly he will bring to the Association.

