Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.09

For the Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day series the trash talk as been somewhat uninspired. With the exception of Ron Artest and Shaq, most NBA players have been holding their tongue during interviews. The Paul-Rondo saga had the makings to be great, but both players refused to air their grievances in public. Maybe it is because it’s early in the season and a lot can happen or maybe the players are afraid David Stern will (Stephen) Jack part of their paycheck. Even our go to guy, Rasheed Wallace, have been suspiciously politically correct. Well, when the players aren’t giving us ammo we have to turn to their representation. For today’s quote of the day will turn to Stephen Jackson’s agent Mark Stevens.

“I’m disgusted with the quality of Nelson’s coaching and with the lack of trust his players have in him. Nelson is the winningest coach in NBA history to never have coached in the NBA Finals, let alone won a championship. Yet he keeps getting jobs despite being 69 years old.” – Mark Stevens

We know that Jackson absolutely cannot share his true feelings about Nelson unless he wants to help Stern establish direct deposit from Captain Jack to NBA’ bank account. His agent however doesn’t think twice about sharing his real feelings about Don Nelson. We have all questioned some of Nelson’s decision (Acie Law is not a Small Forward Don) but in the ESPN.com interview Stevens systemically destroys Nelson’s character. Not only does Stevens point out that the 69 year old Nelson has never been in the Finals but he also reminds everyone how Nelson has lost the trust of just about every person who has ever hired him. Stevens is desperate to get his client out of Golden State but destroying Nelson’s credibility, the way Portland destroyed Darius Miles’ or the way Starbury destroy Stephon Marbury’s, will cause more harm than good. Nelson has proven to be stubborn and prideful in the past and his stubbornness might cause Stephen Jackson to come down with Jamal Tinsley syndrome.

