Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day – 11.10

Stephen Jackson is quickly becoming this year’s Rasheed Wallace. In years past we could always count on ‘Sheed to give us a great sound bite or share his true feelings about a player, referee or coach. Since joining the Boston Three Party, he has been on his best behavior and left a Trash Talk void. Enter Stephen Jackson. He took a shot at his organization by demanding a trade and subsequently David Stern took a shot at his wallet, he talked trash about arguably the best player in the world, his agent went all in on his Coach and now he has shown even rookies can get Jacked Up. For today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to Gerald Narciso’s best friend Stephen Jackson in an interview with Inside Warriors.

Q: What do you think of Omri Casspi? Captain Jack: Uhhhh. Who? Q: Casspi? No. 18 off the bench, talking? Captain Jack: Don’t ask me no questions about him. Ask me questions about somebody who’s going to be a factor in this league.

In case you missed it (and I know you did, no one watched the NorCal battle), Casspi had an impressive game in the Kings 120-107 win over the Warriors and was letting everyone know by talking trash on the court. Jackson was allegedly irked by Casspi’s style of play during the preseason and it appears that Omri’s “swag” is still getting under Jackon’s skin. Frankly, if Jackson doesn’t know who Casspi is he better learn soon, the rook out played the veteran. Jackson ended the night with 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal while Casspi contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Prince Casspian is making a strong case to start in Sacramento and looks like he has star potential. Jackson should focus more on his situation instead of disrespecting the Kings’ rookie.

