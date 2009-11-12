Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day- 11.12

Yesterday I said that the Orlando/Cleveland showdown would give us plenty of trash talk for today’s Reebok Still Talkin Quote of the Day. Well Shaq chose not to speak to media after the game (eliminating any Dwight Howard references) and the rest of the Cavaliers didn’t offer much. However Shaq’s main man, the Master of Panic, Stan Van Gundy didn’t hold back and took a shot at his starting point guard Jameer Nelson and a subtle shot at three other NBA starting point guards.

“Jameer — look, people have big nights [against you], but it’s [Oklahoma City’s] Russell Westbrook, it’s [Charlotte’s Raymond] Felton, it’s Mo Williams.”

The Magic’s defensive woes were exposed last night. It’s not just on Jameer Nelson (Dwight Howard has only had 1 block in the last 3 games) but he has been getting torched over the last few nights. Raymond Felton is averaging 12.4 ppg and dropped 18 , Russell Westbrook got 17 and 10 and we all saw the torching Mo Williams Mo Problems gave Jameer (28 points shooting 60% from the field). Nelson has shown he can get buckets and dimes (averaging 13.9 ppg and 5.8 apg) but he has been consistently outperformed by the opposing point guard. Your teams identity starts with your captains and the Magic need Jameer to step and set the tone defensively for his team.

