Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.13

Sir Charles is at it again. Always the entertainer Charles Barkley was in rare form last night. At one point he instructed the makeup artist to cover his face in white makeup mocking Sammy Sosa and went on to say that Kenny Smith was crazy for thinking Tina Fey was hotter than Sarah Palin. For today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we focus on a comment he made about another NBA great Scottie Pippen.

I took a 5 million dollar pay cut so we could sign Scottie Pippen, i didn’t realize he couldn’t play without Michael Jordan…..

First I would like to give a shout out to dimemag.com reader Shaw32 for bringing this moment up. After hours of digging I found the video (at the 22:12 mark) to confirm what Barkley said. Of all the Trash Talk we covered thus far in this series this one cuts the deepest. Both Barkley and Pippen were on the 50th anniversary team and members of the dream team. There is no doubt that Pippen benefited from playing with Michael Jordan but when Jordan retired Pippen still showed he was one of the best in the NBA. After Jordan’s first retirement Pippen put up stats, averaging 22.0 ppg, 8.7rpg, 5.6 apg and 2.9 spg leading the Bulls to the playoffs and was a serious MVP candidate. Charles Barkley has said some foolish things in the past (like his comments about the Angolan national team) but to take a side swipe at a fellow NBA legend seems low, Chuck.

