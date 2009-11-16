Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.16

In honor of the first trade of the 2009-10 season, today’s Reebok Still Talkin Quote of the Day is a throw back. In 2006, the Suns were on the rise, coming into the playoffs as the number two seed. Kobe Bryant, on the other hand, was struggling to lead the Lakers, who were starting Smush Parker and Luke Walton at the time. The Lakers took a 3-1 series lead and it seemed that Kobe was going to single handedly lead the Lakers into the second round. Then the series turned physical and Raja Bell took charge guarding Kobe. Bell looked to frustrated the Lakers star and responded to Kobe’s physical play by clotheslining him. Raja earned a one game suspension but didn’t hold back when talking about Bryant.

“I don’t hate him, but I don’t respect him,” Bell said of Bryant after practice. “I think he’s a pompous, arrogant individual.”

During the 2006 season, many pundits and players questioned Kobe selfishness on the court but very few openly said it. We all remember Stephen Jackson’s Kobe comments, but even Jackson didn’t attack Kobe as openly and harshly has Bell did in 2006. Kobe was less than impressed and when he was asked what he thought about Bell’s comments he simply asked “who?” Well now Raja is in Kobe’s division and well have a chance to show his defensively prowess against the Black Mamaba.

