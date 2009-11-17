Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.17

You would think that if you’re in the NBA fraternity that you would have an easier time building a friendship with one of the stars in the league. Unfortunately that’s not always the case. Indiana Pacers rookies Tyler Hansbrough and A.J. Price learned that the hard way when they came across KG over the summer. According to this snippet from this Boston Globe story:
Garnett wasn’t exactly welcoming to Pacers rookies A.J. Price and Tyler Hansbrough when he visited Indianapolis this summer to film a Wheaties commercial. As Garnett exited Conseco Fieldhouse, Indiana assistant coach Lester Conner asked him to walk over and meet Price and Hansbrough, who were working out. Garnett wasn’t exactly friendly. According to Conner, Garnett continued to walk out and remarked, ‘[Expletive] your rookies.’
Hansbrough might have won a chip at UNC and Price was the Most Outstanding Player in the West Region for the 2009 NCAA Tournament with Connecticut, but that meant very little to the former NBA MVP. Everybody knows KG can be a prick and will try to intimidate any rookie out there (Just ask Jerryd Bayless). At least A.J. has a good sense of humor about KG’s snub.
Said Price, laughing, ‘That pretty much let me know where I was at on the totem pole. I thought I was going to have a chance to talk to him for a second so I can say, ‘What’s up?’ and introduce myself. But I guess he shot that down real quick.'”blockquote>
I’m not surprised. I’ve stories for years about KG being beyond ghetto and just being straight 3rd World when it comes to social skills and interacting with people.
damn that is a prick move
Wht the fuck should he get all friendly with 2 total strangers that play for someone else?
The Boy does more than enough for folk that actually do need help
KG is a bum. Used to be one of my fav players with the Wolves. Now he is just an arrogant ass. Dude was a loser for years and has 2 good years and thinks his S##T dont stink.
Man, KG is soooo tough picking on Bayless…who is literally half his size. KG is a punk.
anyone notice when shaq fouled KG hard earlier this year, KG didn’t do any of that chest pounding or screaming.
You only ever see him picking on point guard or zaza pachulia
KG is just a prick–led Minnesota nowhere (and don’t tell me he never had some talented teammates). One title in Boston; no more unless Boston picks up a lot more talent this year. Today, KG is the lowest talent of the “Big 3.” Any team with decent bigs (See Atlanta Hawks) are not exactly concerned about KG or Rasheed. Ray, Pierce and last year’s playoffs Rondo (Anyone seen him around lately? Me neither.) are bigger concerns of opponents.
Typical KG, classless! Hope some big man (or even Dwight) beat the hell out of him. I wonder if KG will think he’s tough screaming on Howard. Sick and tired of this Point guard bully. And yeah, I remember when Shaq hit him with a hard foul and he was like “It’s ok for you to hit me like that coz we’re of the same size and and you’re not a small guy. Coz I only yell and scream at smaller guys, I’m a PUNK”.lol Really hate this guy. Only won 1 chip and now thinking he’s so tough. Sore looser!
I guess KG knew that the Pacers would be the Celtics later on. He got ’em while he was still better than they were! Good move!
@arisloco….
i hate boston….hate them… mostly cuz of their fans but KG punks Howard everytime they play…. everytime… howard never does shit when he gets bossed around by kg… or anyone for that matter…. dude has no mean streak in him
gotta love KG for this he’s probably been thinking about the season all the way when he went out next season. he was in full nagging mode. and what’s he gonna do give em an autograph when they ask him? oh and explisitive tyler hansbrough. and he has toned down his on court antics you can see it in his eyes… almost calmer. but that’s just him knowing his body still isn’t 100%.
@egypt
Yeah, right. But Howard might be thinking that he will be the one who will get a T or suspension if he gets on KG’s false swagger. Maybe Howard is just letting KG do his thing (pathetic and classless act) so as to not fire up the situation. If Howard gets pissed, maybe he’ll get all over KG, but not now I guess. Still at the end of the day, Celtics still sucks!
kg is a tool.
Sic Anthony Peeler on his ARSE!
KG’s tough act is getting so old. Even worse it rubs off on Rondo.
Yes Chitown, that’s why Rondo and Perkins also tries to be like tough guys. KG ( known as The Kid ) is still a kid, certainly.
I love how someone just said kg had 2 good seasons lol he had the same stats as Duncan for like 10 seasons and his second best player was who? Cassel? Sprewell for year? Trenton hassel? Please… And u call it classless meanwhile most vets could care less
about rookies let alone another teams rookies. And to say he only pics on lil guys is dumb when hasbourgh outweights him and is like 2 inches shorter. Not to mention dude average 20-10 most of his career so obviously he was bullying the big guys too. Y’all are so soft skinned.
@Bron42
Maybe he’s realizing how pathetic his acts are trying to get on lil players. He consider Hansbrough as LIL since he is a rookie. Come on man, why did he not react when Shaq made a hard foul on him? Scared??? I bet you’re one of those Celtics fans who think that your team will win the chip again this year. I would love to see the Lakers crash your team in the finals (even if I hate Kobe). By the way, he just snubs the Pacers’ rookies. Maybe he didn’t get on Hansbrough’s face because he is also scared that Tyler is almost bigger than him. And according to you, Tyler outweighs KG. Dumbass…
fuck yo couch nigga!
Good thing Bron came in – he’s such a tough guy! Maybe he and KG hang out together, so he thinks it’s ok to call people soft.
Why would he care about two Pacers rookies? Sure he could have said “Sorry, im in a hurry” etc etc. But f#¤k it!
Am i the only one who is fed up with the ‘Bron/Wade/Bosh/CP3-buddy group who all hug it out before games?
Theres a reason KG is known to have a psychological and competitive edge. Id rather be a winning prick then a good guy loser…
Surprising, for a guy who’s gone through so much maybe he says School of Hard
Didn’t know there was a kg bash goin down
KG = Floyd Mayweather
You can hate his persona all you want, but his skills are never lacking.
I’m a big Psycho T fan, but I don’t feel like KG owes him anything. And yes KG was a str8 punk during the playoffs against my Bulls. Yelling and talking shit when they were up, but when they were losing he didn’t have shit to say. That just means his got false toughness, which any hood cat already knew.
I remember when KG was in Highschool, he was in a gym here in Chicago playing ball with some older cats. He was his usual shit talking self after every dunk and block he had. Then he did it to the wrong dude. Instead of whooping KG’s ass, turns out this dude was a druglord in his area or something, cause he told KG to “Sit yo ass down on the bench and watch, you can’t play and you better not leave”. Guess what KG did… that’s right he sat his ass down. Of course the guy had a gun so it was a smart move on KG’s end. You think he would have learned his lesson… but he apparently has a short memory. hope you read this KG!
Yeah KG’s my boy and the second best power foward in the league since he came in. This cat has the right to act like that he’s one of the elite in the league and rookies can’t just be walking up to him like that they gotta put in work first. I bet if that was a vet he wouldn’t have had any problem with it. Like he said fuck your rooks and fuck every other soft cat on this site crying like girls because KG probably punked someone on your team. He probably didn’t say nothing to Shaq cause Shaq got his respect being a champion and vet.
@everyone mentioning Shaq, you do realize that those 2 are almost definitely friends right? As in, they’ve been playing against each other (and on the same all star teams) for 13 years. You understand that right? Regardless of how much you like to fight, if it’s one of your boys that catches you like that, you tend to assume it was an accident.
also, I love how people forget about Zaza and Dirk. It’s not his fault no one else has the sack to go back at him. He’s not exactly quiet when he plays. Blame the bigs that are built like Tarzan and fight like Jane.
and if this ish gets under your skin and rattles you, THEN IT WORKED. Who gives a damn if people like you as long as you win. Sergio Rodriguez of all people earned a ton of respect for me. After KG was done turning Jerryd Bayless into a quivering mess, Sergio came in right after and KG went right at him. Know what Sergio did? He laughed and went right on with the game. If your squad’s mentally tough, that stuff does NOTHING. If they’re not, then they deserve to get punked til their balls drop.
Bottum line, talking is talking, fighting is fighting. How many times has he fought? Go talk that shit to Charles Oakley.