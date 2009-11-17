Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.17

You would think that if you’re in the NBA fraternity that you would have an easier time building a friendship with one of the stars in the league. Unfortunately that’s not always the case. Indiana Pacers rookies Tyler Hansbrough and A.J. Price learned that the hard way when they came across KG over the summer. According to this snippet from this Boston Globe story:

Garnett wasn’t exactly welcoming to Pacers rookies A.J. Price and Tyler Hansbrough when he visited Indianapolis this summer to film a Wheaties commercial. As Garnett exited Conseco Fieldhouse, Indiana assistant coach Lester Conner asked him to walk over and meet Price and Hansbrough, who were working out. Garnett wasn’t exactly friendly. According to Conner, Garnett continued to walk out and remarked, ‘[Expletive] your rookies.’

Hansbrough might have won a chip at UNC and Price was the Most Outstanding Player in the West Region for the 2009 NCAA Tournament with Connecticut, but that meant very little to the former NBA MVP. Everybody knows KG can be a prick and will try to intimidate any rookie out there (Just ask Jerryd Bayless). At least A.J. has a good sense of humor about KG’s snub.

Said Price, laughing, ‘That pretty much let me know where I was at on the totem pole. I thought I was going to have a chance to talk to him for a second so I can say, ‘What’s up?’ and introduce myself. But I guess he shot that down real quick.'”blockquote>

