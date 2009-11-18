Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.18

Outside of Northern California the hotbed for NBA drama has been in the Allen Iverson camp. We watched as arguably the greatest pound for pound, inch for inch scorer and future Hall of Famer was left flailing in the wind during free agency. We scratched our heads when he signed with Memphis and none of us were surprised when the Grizzlies granted him his release. Now we are left to wonder where Allen Iverson will land since he has made it clear he is not ready to stay retired. For today’s Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote if the Day we look to ESPN’s Chad Ford and his take on the AI situation.

“Sad” That’s exactly how one long-term GM described it to me yesterday. Iverson’s body can’t do what his mind still thinks it can do. Basketball has been his whole life. It’s tough to let this go. He can still play for many years if he would accept a lesser role. I just don’t see him do it. Who’s going to take him now? I think Larry Brown is the only one crazy enough to do it.

Seeing the man who inspired an entire generation of ball players losing his grip on the NBA is heart wrenching. Allen Iverson fans across the world hope the Answer can still produce but realize that Iverson might never get that chance again. Mentally, he sees himself as the player who led the Sixers to the 2001 finals but physically he’s lost a few steps. The question is, is any coach willing to take on the Iverson experiment? Larry Brown is the natural choice but has said his team is loaded with guards and right now there is no room for AI. George Karl left door open in case of injury and Magic GM Otis Smith won’t completely rule out the possibility of Iverson after losing their starting point guard. We will have to wait and see if anyone will take a chance on Allen Iverson or if his career will be derailed like Stephon Marbury and Steve Francis.

