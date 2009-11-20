Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.20

For the weekend’s edition of Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day, we take it back to the days of the VHS tape. Here are some of the best sound bites from players from the late 80s and early 90s like Byron Scott, John Salley, Reggie Miller and the great Larry Bird.

My favorite is Danny Ainge talk about how Larry Bird would say, “Hey Danny get me the ball, I got this guy in the torture chamber, while the guys was standing right there listening to him say it.”

Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).

