Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.23

Heading into this season the only thing anyone has been interested in talking about is the summer of 2010. The summer that Lebron James and Dwyane Wade can shake up the basketball world by signing free agent contracts with new franchises. Lost in the Wade/James hysteria is the pending free agency of fellow 2003 draftee Chris Bosh. Bosh has lived in the shadows of Wade, James and Carmelo Anthony since being drafted. Even in the Olympics, Bosh was second fiddle to his classmates and Kobe Bryant. It seems, at least to the average/casual NBA fan, that Chris Bosh is a step below the elite NBA players. For this installment of the Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to Chris Bosh and his feelings about not always being considered a top player.

Every day I turn on the TV and they’re talking about guys, especially my draft class, ’03 draft class, and this and that,” he said. “They keep bringing up all these and I never hear my name, unless I’m like second honorable mention or something like that. I got tired of that. I always thought of myself as a good basketball player, but after a while I really wanted to turn the corner. I looked at all the other guys who are considered top guys and I was tired of not having my name mentioned.

It’s hard to deny what Bosh said. It always seems that he is an after thought when people talk about the best players in the NBA. Bosh is averaging 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds thus far in his career and his numbers are only getting better yet he is often left off the list of top guys. Maybe its because he is playing in Toronto and doesn’t get the national exposure of other players or because he isn’t as flashy as Amar’e Stoudemire or Dwight Howard or as intense as Kevin Garnett. Whatever the reason it seems that Chris Bosh hasn’t been getting the respect that he deserves. This year Chris Bosh came into the league ready to shake earn the respect of everyone associated with the NBA and has gone into beast mode this season averaging 26.6 ppg and 11.7 rpg (compared to Howards 17.4 ppg and 11.1 rpg or Amare’s 19.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg). Bosh has established himself as the best big man in the NBA this year and is showing that he doesn’t need to go to a team as a second superstar, that he deserves the respect of an upper echelon NBA player.

