Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day 11.23

Heading into this season the only thing anyone has been interested in talking about is the summer of 2010. The summer that Lebron James and Dwyane Wade can shake up the basketball world by signing free agent contracts with new franchises. Lost in the Wade/James hysteria is the pending free agency of fellow 2003 draftee Chris Bosh. Bosh has lived in the shadows of Wade, James and Carmelo Anthony since being drafted. Even in the Olympics, Bosh was second fiddle to his classmates and Kobe Bryant. It seems, at least to the average/casual NBA fan, that Chris Bosh is a step below the elite NBA players. For this installment of the Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day we turn to Chris Bosh and his feelings about not always being considered a top player.
Every day I turn on the TV and they’re talking about guys, especially my draft class, ’03 draft class, and this and that,” he said. “They keep bringing up all these and I never hear my name, unless I’m like second honorable mention or something like that. I got tired of that. I always thought of myself as a good basketball player, but after a while I really wanted to turn the corner. I looked at all the other guys who are considered top guys and I was tired of not having my name mentioned.
It’s hard to deny what Bosh said. It always seems that he is an after thought when people talk about the best players in the NBA. Bosh is averaging 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds thus far in his career and his numbers are only getting better yet he is often left off the list of top guys. Maybe its because he is playing in Toronto and doesn’t get the national exposure of other players or because he isn’t as flashy as Amar’e Stoudemire or Dwight Howard or as intense as Kevin Garnett. Whatever the reason it seems that Chris Bosh hasn’t been getting the respect that he deserves. This year Chris Bosh came into the league ready to shake earn the respect of everyone associated with the NBA and has gone into beast mode this season averaging 26.6 ppg and 11.7 rpg (compared to Howards 17.4 ppg and 11.1 rpg or Amare’s 19.9 ppg and 7.4 rpg). Bosh has established himself as the best big man in the NBA this year and is showing that he doesn’t need to go to a team as a second superstar, that he deserves the respect of an upper echelon NBA player.
CB4 has always been a great player and because of him i think his draft class is the best draft class since ’96 (we all knew what LBJ, D-Wade and Melo was capable of but he solidified its greatness) but he hasnt really had a great team to contend with….this year he is single handedly crushing teams and that could be because of the 20lbs of muscle he put on to bang with other big men. while he always had the quickness and skills (ask dwight howard about all the post AND moves he got hit with), he can get in there now and mix it up. he is one of the top big men in the league at this point
You can’t win a title with Chris Bosh as your best player, that’s why his name isn’t mentioned with D Wade and LeBron. NBA people know this…hence his name being omitted. Bosh is a good player, but stats are easily inflated in the NBA pending on how your team plays. He’d be a great 2nd Banana.
Bosh come on to Houston where they can market you up their with the big dogs, plus Yao can make your popularity go off in China like that.
Just think about all those China cats voting you in for the All-Star game every year.
Head to Houston!
#2 said what I was afraid to say. But imagine if Bosh went to Atlanta and teamed up with Joe Johnson? They could win the East.
Bosh is the KG of the East.. wont win until he goes to another team with a dynamic perimeter player..
And to everyone saying you cant win with Bosh as ur main player gimme a post player who you CAN win with nowadays?? and not vintage Shaq or Duncan.. Its a guards league now..
Dang Gee you said it before I could.
JJ+Bosh in NY come 2010.
Bosh is a beast. I’d put him above Melo in their draft class.
from a torontonian bosh is soft..was soft and will be soft..muscles dont build heart..
Kobe to the scorer’s table when he and Ron Artest faced off last year and had words:
Kobe: “He must have lost his mind talking (trash) to me.”
@ Steve A
How can you say that Bosh isn’t a great player like Lebron and D Wade because he can’t win a title if he’s the man on a team? I’m a fan of Lebron, but if you’re going to bring titles into the reasoning then umm…..you might want to look up how many titles Lebron has won. That’s a great big 0 bro. Can’t really use that reasoning unless you just drop D Wade’s name.
What a lot of you people fail to see is that Chris Bosh is doing everything he can with a mediocre/perimeter-oriented team around him. All of the little things of the game, he’s doing. Who attacks the rim? Who’s getting to the line more often? Who’s grabbing the offensive boards? Who’s trying to protect the paint? It’s all Bosh. If anything, it’s Andrea Bargnani that’s causing the team to be mediocre. An unreliable, inconsistent big who’d rather shoot threes and camp out at the perimeter is a waste of a big man. You can’t compare him to Dirk because while Dirk can shoot like a guard, he makes a better effort to rebound and score in the paint than Bargnani. Bosh needs a big who doesn’t need the ball to be effective (unlike Jermaine O’Neal), but who is willing to rebound and do the dirty work. Reggie Evans will help when he comes back, but too bad he’s offensively challenged. Don’t blame Bosh for team mediocrity, blame Bargnani. Bargnani is garbage.