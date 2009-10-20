After last week’s Stephen Jackson vs. Kobe Bryant battle which resulted in a two game suspension and Capt. Jack losing his captaincy, S-Jax is at it again. While the Warriors swingman “promises” there won’t be any drama tonight when he faces Mamba in Ontario, Calif., he decided to get in some great chalkboard material before things kick off.

“I guarantee you I won’t feed into the nonsense,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “Because I know if it comes down to it, if we had a real fight, I know what would happen. So I’m just going to leave it alone and go out there and play basketball.”

Not trying to consult Kendall Gill on this, but I don’t think it’d be pretty for either one of these guys if something went down – on or off the court. And with Ron Artest now wearing purple and gold, things good get crazy. While Jackson apparently knows what would happen, I’m not quite sure.

Most likely this is a lot of buildup about nothing, but it's not a bad way to kick off our Reebok Still Talkin' Quote of the Day series.

Source: Oakland Tribune

