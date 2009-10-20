After last week’s Stephen Jackson vs. Kobe Bryant battle which resulted in a two game suspension and Capt. Jack losing his captaincy, S-Jax is at it again. While the Warriors swingman “promises” there won’t be any drama tonight when he faces Mamba in Ontario, Calif., he decided to get in some great chalkboard material before things kick off.
“I guarantee you I won’t feed into the nonsense,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “Because I know if it comes down to it, if we had a real fight, I know what would happen. So I’m just going to leave it alone and go out there and play basketball.”
Not trying to consult Kendall Gill on this, but I don’t think it’d be pretty for either one of these guys if something went down – on or off the court. And with Ron Artest now wearing purple and gold, things good get crazy. While Jackson apparently knows what would happen, I’m not quite sure.
Most likely this is a lot of buildup about nothing, but it’s not a bad way to kick off our Reebok Still Talkin’ Quote of the Day series. Hit us with your favorite basketball quote or favorite basketball trash talk in the comments section below or send it to us via our Twitter page and we’ll post the best ones we get every day … with a special twist. Over the course of the next month, we’ll pick the best of the best, and lace that reader with a brand new pair of Reebok’s Still Talkin’ kicks (pictured above).
Source: Oakland Tribune
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
C’mon son knock it off SJax I use to like your game. Now you just SWack you a killa, a gangster, it’s a recession people starving. Guys would kill to be in your shoes, your content to keep it REAL and act like a MORON. Maybe you didn’t get hugged enough play ball and knock it of. Everyday it’s something with you GROW UP C’MON SON you need to go to church or the mosque or something….
Jordan back in the day dunked on Stockton or Jeff Malone, forget which one.
Some joker in the crowd yells out “Pick on someone your own size!”
Jordan goes down and crams one on Mark Eaton, looks at the guy and fires back “He tall enough for ya?”
Classic Mike,
Also a few years back when some reporter was telling Kobe about the crap Raja Bell was talking about him,
Kobe looks at the reporter confused and says “Who?”
Lmao classic prick Kobe
Very few beat my boys “i’m bringing back slavery, thats how bad I’m owning you” two summer leagues ago
or
a kid earning the nickname B-boy since he got crossed antonio daniels style and tried to catch himself making the fall look even slower and worse like he was a b-boy about to do some leg spins.
used to really like Steve jack as a player especially since he rode for Artest during that Detroit brawl,but of late he’s the nba diva.Kobe ain’t even looking at you dude,he watching way past you.Who wants to fight this chump.With that face lip mouth he’s gauranteed to infect anybody he bites with some cancer or other stuff.S-Jack stay in your lane dude.
You suck
My top Stephen Jackson quote was his description on his passion for winning
“Just say I’m from Somalia and I need food.”
“You aint dunking on me at my own camp!”
-Kobe (responding to this summer’s Lebron-gate scandal)
Why is everybody missing the story? Is he insinuating that he would whup kobe in a 1 on 1 fight? Not that i disagree or anything, but kobe ain’t no chump. just sayin. And speaking of fights, dime should put up some videos of the best sucker punches that have happened over the years. Melo’s and Zack Randolph’s would definitely be up there. And on the side note, could u imagine taking a hit from Ben Wallace? lol…Who would win in a fight between the two?
I’mma amphibian!
-NC State player, I think his name is Chuck Brown; (after a reporter commented on his ability to shoot with his right and left hand)
“Our offense is like the Pythagorean Theorem. There is no answer.”
-Shaq Diesel
“This ship be sinking” -Michael Ray Richardson. The statement makes you think about S.Jack right now.
Lol funny how he says “we know whatll happen”..
Cuz if you watch that brawl fottage S-Jax swings like a BIATCH.. i dont know how hit slap/punch someone but if i had to describe it it would look like how he was swinging.. Oneal and Artest were the ones throwing down.. S-Jax was throwing them tho alright..
or maybe he means he’ll pull a strap from his waistband and shoot it in the air to scare Kobe off..
Who knows..
@ #1 Rareair
He dunked on Stockton and then threw down on big Mel Turvin and aksed the heckler “was he big enough?”
hilarious
Gary Payton’s “I didn’t sign up for this shit” when losing with the Lakers.
also there should be some good quotes in here: [207.58.151.151]
The Greatest Michael Jordan Trash Talking Moment Ever
Setting: Brand Jordan Party
Chamillionaire: Hey fellas hmmm man I don’t mean to be rude but Mike I just wanted to know if hmmm I could get a picture
Michael Jordan: Ahh hell nall man I aint taking no pictures wit no ni@#a.
Paul Pierce: yo a man chill out that’s Chamillionaire man.
Michael: I don’t give a f#ck ni@#a.
Source:
[www.youtube.com]
“I’m bout to steal off on this fool!!!!” – Chamillionaire
I had a quick look for some funny quotes and found this gem:
“If we stay free of injuries, we’ll be in contention to be a healthy team.”
–Chris Morris, while with the New Jersey Nets in 1993
one of my friends was asking me about his defence and how after we concluded a game that i won 11-4 he locked me up..my response to him was..”me playing against u is like playin against a pylon”lol
anyone who got beat up by reggie miller in la after the game shoul not get the benefit of the doubt. stack jack would beat the **** out of chris childs’ b***h
everyone knows, the best basketball related quote is
“Whats the count
:9-8 us
:9-8 you
:get the fuck outta here its 9-8 us, you dope
:junior if u could fuckin count ud be a fuckin astronaut, its 9-8 us
:OHH man george, your mothers an astronaut”
Larry Bird was on the road playing I forget who, and Larry and a guy are talking trash and going back and forth all game, and at one point the refs had to break them up…Well after the game Larry busts in the opponents locker room throws the guy he was beefing with his hotel key and says this is where im staying comeover and we can finish this.
Larry was a warrior
it’s chuck against oak
chuck says ” you cant guard me oak, you cant ”
I dont know when was this.. all i know that game is on the regulation…and it is Suns vs Knicks…
Best rant of trash talk ever lol. Video is even funnier!
[www.youtube.com]
Starts getting good around 1:10 mark lol.
“My style is impetuous. My defense is impregnable. And I’m just ferocious. I want your heart. I wanna eat his children. Praise be to Allah (And Mike walks off lol).”
~Mike Tyson
Oh lol my bad they want basketball trash talk, well next time I play I am going to quote that on the court and walk off after we win so it should still count lol.
“we talkin bout PRACTICE!! not ah game not ah game PRACTICE!!” -A.I.
Best Quote = Mike Tyson
“I will F#$% You Till you LOVE ME”
Hahahahaha crazy ass mofo
After Uconn won the national championship against the tragden Langdon Duke Squad defensive specialist Ricky Moore was asked how he stopped Langdon. He replied,
“Tragden Langdon tried me and failed, if it had been anyone else on the Earth they would have failed too!”
Word up