Reebok The Question Mid – Limited Edition NBA All-Star Colorway

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Philadelphia 76ers
10.15.10 8 years ago 11 Comments

Although I wasn’t there, I remember watching Allen Iverson compete in his first NBA All-Star Game back in 2000. Finishing with a game-high 26 points to go with nine dimes, the reigning scoring champ was serious. To honor his first game (which was held in Oakland), Reebok has released a special colorway of The Question Mid in Warriors yellow and navy. While A.I. didn’t wear this shoe in the game, for only $99.99, it’s definitely one all Iverson fans should add to the collection.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Philadelphia 76ers
TAGSALL STARALLEN IVERSONDimeMagPHILADELPHIA 76ERSREEBOKReebok The Question MidStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP