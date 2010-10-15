Reebok The Question Mid – Limited Edition NBA All-Star Colorway

Although I wasn’t there, I remember watching Allen Iverson compete in his first NBA All-Star Game back in 2000. Finishing with a game-high 26 points to go with nine dimes, the reigning scoring champ was serious. To honor his first game (which was held in Oakland), Reebok has released a special colorway of The Question Mid in Warriors yellow and navy. While A.I. didn’t wear this shoe in the game, for only $99.99, it’s definitely one all Iverson fans should add to the collection.
What do you think?
he should still b in the league. but dont worry, he’ll b back
@2 he may be back, but i highly doubt in a playing capacity
anyway- when do those kicks drop?
Hells yeah! He was exciting to watch. Saw he was looking into the European league. That’d be a shame, IMO!
they are on pickyourshoes.com. the packages they have are kinda cool, except the mousepads are wack.
Colors are bad. The original white and blue ones are classics tho
I like it. Classic
best damn shoe I ever had
that’s not navy.. that’s purple
I still have this edition and the first Questions. Damn what happened man, wish it was 2001 again. AI ruled the world. Still one of my favorite players ever.
I ain’t much of a sneaker collector. But these Reebok Questions are the only shoes that I’ve balled in for the past 10 years. I had those original white and navys, white/orange, white/red, white/grey, all white, and now black/gold.
100 bucks is a bit pricey considering there ain’t nothing special about these shoes (IMO)….but then again, I ain’t a collector.