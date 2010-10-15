Reebok The Question Mid – Limited Edition NBA All-Star Colorway

Although I wasn’t there, I remember watching Allen Iverson compete in his first NBA All-Star Game back in 2000. Finishing with a game-high 26 points to go with nine dimes, the reigning scoring champ was serious. To honor his first game (which was held in Oakland), Reebok has released a special colorway of The Question Mid in Warriors yellow and navy. While A.I. didn’t wear this shoe in the game, for only $99.99, it’s definitely one all Iverson fans should add to the collection.

