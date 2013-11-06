Closer Look: Reebok Unveils The Answer I Black/Red-Gold Colorway

Allen Iverson might not be playing in the NBA anymore, but he’s still as relevant as ever. The Answer recently joined Instagram to much fanfare, and now Reebok Classics is giving us an early Christmas present with the announcement that the “Black/Red-Gold” OG colorway of the Answer I is coming back.

Debuting in 1997 as the literal answer to the infamous Question, this sneaker was the first basketball model to feature DMX 10 moving air technology. It also revealed the I3 logo, as well as a dope concealed lace system.

This colorway will be available on November 8 at Foot Locker, Finish Line, Champs, Jimmy Jazz and reebok.com for $149.99. Stay tuned for more info as we approach the release date.

What do you think?

